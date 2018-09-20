Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nestle's plans; Jack Ma's warning; Brexit tension

1. Nestle plans for the future: Nestle says it's exploring the sale of its skin health busi...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 6:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 6:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Nestle plans for the future: Nestle says it's exploring the sale of its skin health business.

The company's board said in a statement that "future growth opportunities of Nestle Skin Health lie increasingly outside the group's strategic scope."

The move could put the spotlight on Nestle's future plans for its stake in L'Oreal. The board has been under pressure from activist investors, including hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb, to ditch the cosmetic giant.

2. Jack Ma's warning: Alibaba's Jack Ma says the escalating trade conflict between the United States and China has undermined his earlier promise to create 1 million new US jobs.

"This promise was on the basis of friendly China-US cooperation and reasonable bilateral trade relations, but the current situation has already destroyed that basis," Ma told China's official news agency, Xinhua. "This promise can't be completed."

3. Brexit tension: The first day of an informal gathering of EU leaders in Salzburg failed to yield a breakthrough on Brexit.

Britain and the European Union have not yet been able to agree the terms of Britain's impending exit from the European Union, raising fears among businesses that the country could crash out of the bloc without a deal in March 2019.

Analysts will be watching for news out of the summit on Thursday.

4. Global market overview: US stock futures were flat.

European markets were opened higher. Asian markets ended the session mixed.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.6% higher on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 added 0.1% and the Nasdaq shed 0.1%.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

5. Earnings and economics: Darden Restaurants will release earnings before the US open. Micron will follow after the close.

Aston Martin is targeting a price of £17.50 ($23.08) to £22.50 ($29.68) per share for its IPO, giving the luxury carmaker an implied value of up to £5.1 billion ($6.7 billion).

Some analysts aren't so sure.

"We love the brand. We respect the management team. But we simply can't see how a Ferrari multiple looks realistic," wrote analysts at Bernstein.

Shares in Canadian cannabis company Tilray jumped 38% on Wednesday, hitting a market cap of $20 billion. Marihuana will become legal in Canada next month and the stunning rise in the share price is partially fueled by retail investors hoping to cash in.

Equifax has been fined £500,000 fine ($659,000) by the UK Information Commissioner's Office. The regulator said the credit scoring company failed to protect the personal information of up to 15 million UK citizens during a cyberattack in 2017.

Markets Now newsletter: Get a global markets snapshot in your inbox every afternoon. Sign up now!

6. Coming this week:
Thursday — Darden Restaurants and Micron Technology earnings
Friday — S&P reclassification; new iPhones and Apple Watch hit stores

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands