Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two shark attacks in 24 hours on Australia's Whitsunday Islands

Two people, including a young girl, have been attacked by sharks in separate incidents in the same harbor in...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 3:31 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 3:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two people, including a young girl, have been attacked by sharks in separate incidents in the same harbor in Australia's Whitsunday Islands in the past 24 hours.

Both attacks occurred in Cid Harbour, a picturesque bay surrounded by beaches in a popular tourist area on the north coast of Queensland.

Animal attacks

Animals

Animals and society

Australia

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Fish and shellfish

Islands and reefs

Landforms and ecosystems

Life forms

Marine animals

Oceania

Queensland

Shark attacks

Sharks

Society

The most recent attack occurred late Thursday when a 12-year-old girl was bitten on the leg.

"Paramedics are treating a female child in a serious condition with a significant leg injury after being bitten by a shark in waters near Cid Harbour," the Queensland Ambulance Service tweeted.

"A critical care paramedic is at the scene with the RACQ CQ (Royal Automobile Club of Queensland) helicopter."

Less than a day earlier a 46-year-old woman was bitten at the same location.

Tasmanian tourist Justine Barwick suffered a major injury to her upper left thigh in the attack Wednesday afternoon, CNN affiliate Seven News Australia reported. The shark bite left her bleeding profusely, the report said.

She was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, Seven reported. The two victims are in critical condition in the same hospital.

Excluding the two most recent attacks, there have been 33 recorded cases of shark bites in Australia so far in 2018, according to the Australian Shark Attack File of the Taronga Conservation Society Australia. Of these, two people died.

Man dies after shark attack on Cape Cod

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands