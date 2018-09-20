Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump's attorney claims, without evidence, the President's 2017 interview on Comey firing was edited

President Donald Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow claimed, without presenting evidence, that NBC edited a May 20...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 1:52 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 1:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow claimed, without presenting evidence, that NBC edited a May 2017 interview in which the President said he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire then-FBI Director James Comey.

Speaking Wednesday on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Sekulow said the interview -- in which Trump said he had made up his mind to fire Comey "and in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story" -- had been edited.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

James Comey

Jay Sekulow

Law and legal system

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

"You know that when there are interviews, there are edits and there is a longer transcript, and I will just tell you without disclosing any detail that when you review the entire transcript, it is very clear as to what happened," Sekulow said.

"And the evidence, when you look at the entire evidence, you don't see it. I'm not faulting anybody running a clip ... but to turn it literally into a federal case we don't think is right, we don't think it's constitutional and we think the entire transcript -- without question -- supports the President," he added.

Sekulow also said this point has been brought up in talks with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators, but he wouldn't give more details.

"And I'm not going to give you information on how we provided it, but in our professional discussions with the Office of Special Counsel, we have addressed that on multiple occasions appropriately," Sekulow said.

Trump has previously claimed NBC was caught "fudging my tape on Russia," but there has been no evidence presented of the network doctoring the tape.

CNN has reached out to NBC for comment.

The network released both a transcript of the interview in May 2017 and an approximately 13-minute clip of Trump speaking with anchor Lester Holt.

During the interview, Trump seemed to admit he was thinking of the Russia investigation when he decided to fire Comey. The administration originally blamed Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails for his dismissal.

"He made -- he made a recommendation, he's highly respected, very good guy, very smart guy, uh, the Democrats like him, the Republicans like him, uh, he made a recommendation, but regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it," Trump told Holt in the interview. "And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands