Landslide kills at least 4 in Cebu, Philippines

Rescuers are at the scene of another landslide in the Philippines where four bodies have been pulled from the rubble so far, according to officials.

Among the victims were a four-year-old child and two elderly women, Bureau of Fire Protection rescue chief Supt. Samuel Tadeo said.

Between 10 and 20 houses were buried in the City of Naga in Cebu province -- a popular tourist destination -- Thursday, according to a spokesperson from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) in an interview on local radio.

Heavy rains triggered the landslide, causing part of a mountain to collapse, burying the houses, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, quoting Naga police.

Local media SunStar Cebu posted images to its social media account showing rescuers pulling people from the rubble on stretchers.

Philippines Red Cross CEO Richard Gordon posted on Twitter that the organization had responded to the deadly collapse in the early hours of Thursday.

Another deadly landslide

The incident comes just days after another deadly landslide in the mining town of Itogon, in the Cordillera region in the north of Luzon, killed at least 18 people.

The rockfall destroyed hundreds of homes and buried dozens of people, mostly miners who worked in small-scale mines and their families.

That landslide, which was triggered by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Mangkhut -- known locally as Ompong -- occurred Saturday.

Mangkhut, the strongest storm of 2018, left 63 people dead, 42 injured and dozens missing as it cut a destructive streak across Luzon, the most populous island in the Philippines.

While emergency signals were raised ahead of the storm's approach, locals said they were shocked by the degree of the devastation.

"This is the first time I've seen this kind of landslide. It's massive, and almost everyone is affected. Even the miners are helping the rescuers, the police -- everyone is giving their best," one rescuer said.