Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

McCaskill to vote no on Kavanaugh, cites dark money concerns

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Wednesday she is voting no on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nominat...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 9:28 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Wednesday she is voting no on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, citing concerns over his stance on anonymous political contributions.

McCaskill's position is significant given that she is running for re-election this year in a state President Donald Trump won in 2016, and Kavanaugh's supporters are targeting Democrats in red or purple states as possible "yes" votes. Republicans, however, hold a 51-49 majority in the chamber and could still confirm Kavanaugh's appointment even if all Democrats were to oppose his nomination.

Brett Kavanaugh

Claire McCaskill

Political Figures - US

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Politics

McCaskill said in a statement her decision is not based on the allegations of sexual assault in the 1980s against the judge made by California professor Christine Blasey Ford, "but rather on his positions on several key issues, most importantly the avalanche of dark, anonymous money that is crushing our democracy." Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegations.

"He has revealed his bias against limits on campaign donations which places him completely out of the mainstream of this nation," McCaskill said. "Judge Kavanaugh will give free reign to anonymous donors and foreign governments through their citizens to spend money to interfere and influence our elections with so-called 'issue ads.'"

The senator said the "issue ads" are flooding airwaves "to directly influence election outcomes, drowning the concept of individuals having the strongest voice in our democracy," and expressed concern that Kavanaugh has said there should be no restrictions on the ads.

McCaskill said she is also uncomfortable about Kavanaugh's view on "presidential power as it relates to the rule of law, and his position that corporations are people," but said "it is his allegiance to the position that unlimited donations and dark anonymous money, from even foreign interests, should be allowed to swamp the voices of individuals that has been the determining factor in my decision to vote no on his nomination."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

Image

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Image

A cool down is in the forecast!

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out numbers

Image

Indiana National Guard leaves to help in North Carolina

Image

Ivy Tech Transfer Fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands