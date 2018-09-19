Clear
URGENT - Kavanaugh accuser's lawyer: 'Rush to a hearing is unnecessary'

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 7:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 7:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- An attorney for Christine Blasey Ford said Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is unnecessarily rushing toward a hearing by pushing for her to testify about her allegation of sexual assault against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Ford has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's choice for the nation's highest court, of sexually assaulting her at a party during their teenage years. Kavanaugh has denied the charges. Grassley has set a hearing for Monday for both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify about the incident. "The rush to a hearing is unnecessary, and contrary to the Committee discovering the truth," said Lisa Banks, Ford's attorney, in a statement to CNN. Banks added that Ford has been "thrust into the spotlight" and isn't able to go home because she's receiving threats to her and her family's safety. "She continues to believe that a full non-partisan investigation of this matter is needed and she is willing to cooperate with the Committee," Banks said. "However, the Committee's stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation; there are multiple witnesses whose names have appeared publicly and should be included in any proceeding."

One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
