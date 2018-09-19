Clear
URGENT - Grassley sets Friday deadline to hear back from Kavanaugh accuser

(CNN) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has set 10 a.m. Friday as the deadline for Christine Bl...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 7:49 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 7:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has set 10 a.m. Friday as the deadline for Christine Blasey Ford's legal team to respond to his request for her to speak to the committee regarding her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In a letter to the committee's ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, Grassley also asked for an unredacted version of the original letter Ford sent to Feinstein about the alleged incident. Ford's private letter to Feinstein alleged that, at a party during their high school years, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. If Ford chooses not to speak to the committee, the hearing Grassley had scheduled for Monday would likely be canceled and the panel could move to vote by midweek, sources say. Sources also cautioned that planning is still fluid and could change given how tumultuous the confirmation process has been.

