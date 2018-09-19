Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

GoFundMe raises more than $100K to help Kavanaugh accuser with security expenses

People are rallying around Christine Blasey Ford and have donated more than $100,000 to a ...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 6:11 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 6:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

People are rallying around Christine Blasey Ford and have donated more than $100,000 to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping her cover the costs of private security after it was reported she had been receiving death threats.

Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of committing sexual and physical assault more than 30 years ago while they were both at a party during their high school years. Since going public with her accusation on Sunday, according to a letter sent Tuesday to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley from her lawyers, Ford has been forced to flee her home, sending her and her family into hiding.

Brett Kavanaugh

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Christine Blasey Ford

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Crowdfunding

GoFundMe

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Sharing and on-demand economy

"She has been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats. As a result of these kind of threats, her family was forced to relocate out of their home. Her email has been hacked, and she has been impersonated online," the letter said.

The GoFundMe campaign was started by Georgetown Law Professor Heidi Li Feldman on Tuesday, and according to its online description, is "to do just a bit to make it easier for women in her position to come forward despite great risks."

Feldman told CNN that when she heard the news about the death threats being levied against Ford, it "unfortunately" didn't surprise her, and thought "wouldn't it be great if we could just be her body guards?"

"Then I just thought, wait a minute, we don't have to do that, maybe we can help her pay for professional security," Feldman said Wednesday in a phone interview.

Feldman said that "it was very quickly apparent" that several people shared her sentiment.

Not only would someone in Ford's position need physical protection, Feldman explained, "but that collective action in providing that to her was part of a commitment to a fair political process, with regards to vetting a Supreme Court nominee."

Feldman said she has been in touch with one of Ford's official representatives and is working on the logistics of getting the funds to Ford.

"I think one of the really amazing things about this is that it's very organic," Feldman said.

Feldman's account isn't the only financial support Ford has seen -- another GoFundMe page that says it is sponsored by Ford's neighbors and colleagues has raised close to $30,000 of the $50,000 goal. Additionally, a neighbor of Ford's, Kristen Podulka, has started a #ThankYouCardsForChristine campaign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

Image

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Image

A cool down is in the forecast!

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out numbers

Image

Indiana National Guard leaves to help in North Carolina

Image

Ivy Tech Transfer Fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands