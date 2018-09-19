Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mark Cuban to give $10 million to women's groups after probe faults Dallas Mavericks for workplace misconduct

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women's advocacy groups after an independent in...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women's advocacy groups after an independent investigation found a long history of sexual harassment among team employees.

The investigation found "numerous instances of sexual harassment and other improper workplace conduct" within the organization over more than 20 years, the NBA said Wednesday.

The instances included touching and forcible kissing of women employees by a former team president, as well as other misconduct by a former ticket sales employee and by a former Mavs.com reporter, the league said.

The probe also found that team management was ineffective and "permitted the growth of an environment in which acts of misconduct and the individuals who committed them could flourish," the NBA said.

The NBA said the investigation found no evidence that Cuban was aware of the former team president's misconduct.

Commissioner Adam Silver said Cuban "reacted swiftly, thoroughly and transparently" to the matter and that he is "ultimately responsible for the culture and conduct of his employees."

Cuban said during an emotional interview with ESPN that he is "accountable" for the Mavericks' workplace culture and offered an apology to the women involved.

"In hindsight, it was staring me right in the face and I missed it," Cuban said. "I had a CEO that I deferred to, and that was a mistake."

Cuban declined further comment to CNN.

The investigation, launched under league oversight, began after Sports Illustrated published an article in February that focused on allegations against former president Terdema Ussery.

Ussery, who left the team in 2015, denied wrongdoing in a statement to SI.

"I am deeply disappointed that anonymous sources have made such outright false and inflammatory accusations against me," he told SI in February.

CNN could not immediately reach Ussery for comment on Wednesday.

The Mavericks conducted an internal review in 1998 after several female employees came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior against Ussery, according to the investigation's report. But he remained with the team for more than a decade after Cuban took over in 2000.

— CNN's David Close contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Texas police: Robbers as young as 11 years old attack elderly man

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman escapes handcuffs, leaves Wisconsin police station

Image

Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

Image

"The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

Image

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands