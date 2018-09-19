Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

At least three injured during shooting at magistrate's building in Pennsylvania

At least three people have been injured, including a police officer, after a reported shooting in the magist...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least three people have been injured, including a police officer, after a reported shooting in the magistrate's office building in Masontown, Pennsylvania, according to the town's mayor.

Two of the injured were helicoptered out of the area for treatment and one police officer who was shot in the hand is at a local hospital, Mayor Toni Petrus said.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Wounds and injuries

The shooting occurred at District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock's office, according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police Troop B.

The scene is secure with no imminent threat to the community, state police said. Video recorded by a helicopter for CNN affiliate WTAE showed that one of the two glass front doors of the Masontown Borough Municipal Center had been shot out.

A spokesman for Uniontown Hospital said it received one person.

"The patient was treated and stabilized before being transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital," Josh Krysak said.

Masontown is in southern Pennsylvania, about 55 from Pittsburgh and 20 miles north of Morgantown, West Virginia. The town has about 3,300 residents.

Developing story -- More to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Texas police: Robbers as young as 11 years old attack elderly man

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman escapes handcuffs, leaves Wisconsin police station

Image

Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

Image

"The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

Image

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands