'Downton Abbey' movie release date announced

Your return trip to 'Downton Abbey' has been booked.Focus Features on Wednesday announced the film co...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 2:52 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 2:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Your return trip to 'Downton Abbey' has been booked.

Focus Features on Wednesday announced the film continuation of the beloved award-winning series will hit North American theaters on September 19, 2019. Internationally, the film will debut on September 13, 2019, via Universal Pictures International.

"Downton Abbey" ran for six season from 2010-2015. In that time, the series earned three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards.

The series, set at the turn of the 20th Century, focused on the wealthy Crawley family and the servants who work for and live with them.

The film, officially announced back in July, will be about "the Crawley family's next chapter," according to Focus chairman Peter Kujawski.

The original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Maggie Smith, are expected to return.

Julian Fellowes, who created "Downton Abbey" and wrote the film's screenplay, is producing alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

Filming commenced earlier this month.

At the time, star Dockery took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a shadowy photograph from set captioned: "And...we're off."

