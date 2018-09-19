Just when you thought Jennifer Garner couldn't be more adorable.
On Tuesday, the actress posted a video on Instagram of her taking a page from pal Reese Witherspoon's new book, "Whiskey in a Teacup."
Celebrities
Jennifer Garner
Reese Witherspoon
In it, Garner follows Witherspoon's tips for how to hot roll hair.
The "Peppermint" star places purple hot curlers in her hair and follows the instructions to the point.
"'Get in the car and go where you're going with the rollers in your hair,'" Garner reads from the book. "Well, good, I have school pickup in just a minute."
After driving and applying some lipstick, as per Witherspoon's instruction, Garner removes the rollers.
"Do I look Southern?" she asks the camera.
Indeed.
Related Content
- Jennifer Garner taking beauty tips from Reese Witherspoon is everything
- 'Vanity Fair' gives Reese Witherspoon 3 legs
- Reese Witherspoon pelting ice cream at Meryl Streep is everything
- Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's kids are their doubles
- Jennifer Garner: A lifeline for poor families
- Jennifer Garner embraces being an Oscar meme
- Jennifer Garner seeks revenge in 'Peppermint'
- Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep among powerful women in anti-harassment group
- Reese Witherspoon tiene... ¿tres piernas? Esta portada de ‘Vanity Fair’ se robó el show
- Witherspoon, Rippon meet on Colbert