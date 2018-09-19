Jennifer Garner taking beauty tips from Reese Witherspoon is everything

Just when you thought Jennifer Garner couldn't be more adorable.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a video on Instagram of her taking a page from pal Reese Witherspoon's new book, "Whiskey in a Teacup."

In it, Garner follows Witherspoon's tips for how to hot roll hair.

The "Peppermint" star places purple hot curlers in her hair and follows the instructions to the point.

"'Get in the car and go where you're going with the rollers in your hair,'" Garner reads from the book. "Well, good, I have school pickup in just a minute."

After driving and applying some lipstick, as per Witherspoon's instruction, Garner removes the rollers.

"Do I look Southern?" she asks the camera.

Indeed.