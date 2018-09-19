Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brexit talks are running out of time, top EU official warns

The European Union's top political representative issued a stark Brexit warning on Wednesday: Time is runnin...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The European Union's top political representative issued a stark Brexit warning on Wednesday: Time is running out and there are still huge hurdles to conquer before a divorce agreement can be reached with the United Kingdom.

EU leaders and UK Prime Minister Theresa May had warm words for each other ahead of an informal EU leaders' summit in Salzburg, Austria. But the remarks by Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, exposed the deep chasm that remains between the two sides on certain key sticking points such as the Irish border.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Donald Tusk

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

United Kingdom

In a brief statement in Salzburg on Wednesday, Tusk said that while proposals hashed out by May and her Cabinet at her Chequers country retreat are a "positive evolution," the issues surrounding the Irish border and economic cooperation need to be "reworked and further negotiated."

If a deal can't be reached, Britain risks crashing out of the EU at the end of March next year in a messy fashion. The Bank of England has warned that house prices would crash, businesses fret over chaos at the Channel ports and airlines worry that the agreements that keep planes in the air across Europe would fall away.

But for a deal to be concluded, each side must find a way of avoiding the necessity to rebuild border posts between Northern Ireland, which will leave the EU with the rest of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the EU. The removal of border infrastructure was a key part of the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland after years of sectarian strife.

Tusk warned that the clock is ticking. Under the terms of Article 50, the mechanism by which member states can leave the EU, the UK must leave the bloc by March 29 next year.

"Today there is perhaps more hope, but there is surely less and less time," Tusk said. "Therefore, every day that is left, we must use for talks."

On Tuesday the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, suggested that he was preparing to propose a new "backstop" proposal on the Irish border, attempting to "de-dramatize" discussions about what happens with Northern Ireland if Britain and the EU fail to reach an agreement on a future relationship.

May will address her soon-to-be former European colleagues at a dinner Wednesday night at the Felsenreitschule theater, where she's expected to push back against Barnier's proposals.

In an op-ed in German's Die Welt newspaper ahead of her arrival on Wednesday, May said that any proposals for the border on the island of Ireland between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic could not be allowed to split Northern Ireland off from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"Neither side can demand the unacceptable of the other, such as an external customs border between different parts of the United Kingdom -- which no other country would accept if they were in the same situation -- or the UK seeking the rights of EU membership without the obligations," she wrote.

On Thursday the rest of the leaders, without May, will meet again. But nothing official will come out of the two days in Salzburg, as it is an informal meeting. The real deals will come in October during the first formal EU leaders meeting.

On Wednesday, Tusk announced a special Brexit summit in November, when he hopes a deal will be "finalized."

The timetable has been set, but the route to the destination is still to be determined.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Texas police: Robbers as young as 11 years old attack elderly man

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman escapes handcuffs, leaves Wisconsin police station

Image

Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

Image

"The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

Image

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands