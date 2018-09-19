Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A week after Florence, FEMA is still having to debunk rumors and hoax stories

A little less than a week since Hurricane Florence made landfall, FEMA is still debunking reports about the ...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A little less than a week since Hurricane Florence made landfall, FEMA is still debunking reports about the hurricane -- one rumor at a time.

Last week, the federal agency created its 'Hurricane Florence Rumor Control' and since then, it's had to shut down false claims about sand bag distribution and service animals.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Disinformation

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Societal issues

Society

Tropical storms

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Weather

Animals and society

Service animals

It's a tack FEMA has had to take after other disasters as well, including hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"For every disaster, we opened a rumor-control page to make sure that we centralize information that can be utilized and can be a service to the public," a FEMA spokesman told CNN. The agency does it, he said, "to make sure correct information gets to the survivors."

On Tuesday, the emergency management agency debunked a rumor that the Brunswick Nuclear Power Plant in North Carolina was in danger due to nearby flooding.

"Both reactors at Brunswick are safe and stable," the agency said. "They both have power from the grid and their safety systems are working normally."

Here are some other false claims FEMA has addressed so far:

Rumor: Service animals are not allowed in shelters

"All service animals are allowed in shelters. Service animals are not pets. Service animals, which are individually trained to provide assistance to an individual with a disability, are authorized to relocate to survivor shelters per the "Pets Evacuation Transportation Standards Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990."

Rumor: Residents in the Carolinas can buy a flood insurance policy now and it'll cover the water damage from Florence

"It typically takes 30 days from the date an NFIP policy is purchased for it to go into effect."

Rumor: Beach sand should be used if sandbag distribution sites are out of sand

"Local emergency management in coastal areas is warning residents not to use beach sand for sandbagging. Residents should NOT be heading toward the beach. Also, sand at the beach is a vital barrier, acting as the first line of defense against the storm."

You can visit FEMA's Hurricane Florence Rumor Control website here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Texas police: Robbers as young as 11 years old attack elderly man

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman escapes handcuffs, leaves Wisconsin police station

Image

Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

Image

"The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

Image

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands