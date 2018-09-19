Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 1:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- DEVELOPING: Police are responding to a report of an active shooter in Middleton, Wisconsin.

-- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser decided not to testify about her claim until the FBI first investigates it. GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley raised the stakes by saying she could testify Monday or not at all.

-- President Donald Trump lauded emergency workers in North Carolina during a visit to the storm-impacted region as he predicted a costly clean up.

-- Wanda Barzee, one of two people who abducted 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in 2002, was released from a Utah prison.

-- The man accused of pursuing and killing college student Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa pleaded not guilty during arraignment.

-- After months of volcanic eruptions, this Hawaii park is set to reopen, but not without a warning to visitors.

-- A California surgeon and his girlfriend allegedly raped women and the DA fears there may be hundreds more victims.

-- Jessica Simpson shared on her official Instagram account that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child, a girl.

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands