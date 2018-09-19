Clear
Wisconsin police and the FBI respond to report of an active shooter

Wisconsin police are asking everyone near the scene of an reported active shooting to hunker down until furt...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 1:13 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wisconsin police are asking everyone near the scene of an reported active shooting to hunker down until further notice.

"Please lock all doors, stay inside and shelter in place," the Middleton Police Department said Wednesday.

Police have not released details on whether anyone has been injured.

About 50 police cars plus the FBI responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Deming Way, Keely Arthur of CNN affiliate WISC reported.

Arthur also said an ambulance was leaving the scene.

The regional office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it is also responding to the scene.

Middleton is a suburb of Madison.

