Tyra Banks: Lindsay Lohan will appear in 'Life-Size' sequel

It looks like Lindsay Lohan won't be reprising her famous role as Casey Stuart in "Life-Size," but co-star T...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 11:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It looks like Lindsay Lohan won't be reprising her famous role as Casey Stuart in "Life-Size," but co-star Tyra Banks is telling fans not to count her out.

Banks talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the sequel to the popular 2000 TV film that featured Lohan, then a child star, as a girl who accidentally brings her doll Eve, played by Banks, to life.

Fans have longed for the pair to reunite for a sequel.

The former supermodel told the publication that Lohan wasn't available for a major role in the planned "Life-Size 2."

"She has this new TV show on MTV about this club so she couldn't make it, which was sad," Banks said.

But the "America's Next Top Model" creator teased that Lohan will still be involved -- sort of.

"(Lindsay) will be in the movie in some kind of way," Banks said. "We'll see where that ends up."

