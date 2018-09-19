Clear

Mazie Hirono: Kavanaugh accuser is hesitating to testify because she's afraid of a GOP 'railroad job'

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said Wednesday that there should be some attempt to corroborate an alleg...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 11:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said Wednesday that there should be some attempt to corroborate an allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from the woman who is accusing him.

On Tuesday, Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys argued in a letter to the committee that the FBI should investigate the alleged incident, which Ford says occurred while she and Kavanaugh were in high school, before senators hold a hearing on the allegation.

Brett Kavanaugh

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Christine Blasey Ford

Mark Judge

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Rail transportation

Transportation and warehousing

Mazie Hirono

Government and public administration

Political organizations

Politics

Railway

Transportation infrastructure

US political parties

US Republican Party

Kavanaugh has said he "categorically and unequivocally" denies the allegation, which he has called "completely false."

Hirono told CNN "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota the committee is setting up a situation "where there is not even a modicum of fairness extended" to Ford without a proper FBI investigation into the incident.

"I think we should all be focused on why the heck does she not want to come. She doesn't want to be a part of a railroad job," Hirono, one of four women sitting on the Judiciary Committee.

Hirono added that if she chooses to question Kavanaugh at a hearing next Monday without Ford's testimony, "it will be because by not going, this is going to disadvantage and victimize Dr. Ford even more."

She added that there "are already some Republican members, leaders who are saying if she's not coming forward, why even have this?"

Ford alleges that while at a party when they were in high school, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom along with his former classmate Mark Judge, and that Kavanaugh attempted to remove her clothes. She also alleges that Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream. Judge has also denied the incident occurred.

The Hawaii senator called for Judge, who has refused to speak publicly to the committee, to be subpoenaed by the panel.

"I would like for that to happen and, in fact, some of us had already sent a letter to [Judiciary Committee] Chairman [Chuck] Grassley [to say] that if we are going to have this hearing, there should be at a minimum three witnesses: Judge Kavanaugh, Dr. Ford, and Mark Judge," Hirono said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Texas police: Robbers as young as 11 years old attack elderly man

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman escapes handcuffs, leaves Wisconsin police station

Image

Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

Image

"The Birthplace of the Coca Cola Bottle Festival" Downtown Sept 22th

Image

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

Image

Community gathers for Wabash Valley National Night Out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands