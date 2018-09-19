Jessica Simpson had to set the record straight last year that she was absolutely not pregnant.
"I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third," she told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres.
Celebrities
Children
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Health and health care (by demographic group)
Health and medical
Infants and toddlers
Jessica Simpson
Maternal and child health
Medical fields and specialties
Obstetrics and gynecology
Population and demographics
Pregnancy and childbirth
Society
Women's health
What a difference a year makes.
Simpson shared on her official Instagram account Tuesday that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child, a girl.
"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," the caption on a photo of their son and daughter with pink balloons reads. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."
The singer-former TV reality star-entrepreneur and Johnson, a former professional football player, married in 2014 and are the parents of daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.
Simpson, 38, also shared a photo of herself sporting her baby bump.
"My Baby Love," she wrote in the caption.
Related Content
- Jessica Simpson is expecting baby No. 3
- Jessica Lynch Fast Facts
- O.J. Simpson Fast Facts
- 'The Simpsons' remain our psychics
- Eva Longoria expecting her first baby
- Jessica Walter: Tambor verbally harassed me
- 'The Simpsons' predicted Disney would buy Fox
- 'The Simpsons' addresses Apu stereotype criticism
- 'Simpsons' voice actor has regret over Apu
- 'The Simpsons' Kwik-E-Mart is real