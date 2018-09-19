Clear

Jessica Simpson is expecting baby No. 3

Jessica Simpson had to set the record straight last year that she was absolutely not pregnant."I have...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jessica Simpson had to set the record straight last year that she was absolutely not pregnant.

"I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third," she told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres.

What a difference a year makes.

Simpson shared on her official Instagram account Tuesday that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child, a girl.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," the caption on a photo of their son and daughter with pink balloons reads. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

The singer-former TV reality star-entrepreneur and Johnson, a former professional football player, married in 2014 and are the parents of daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

Simpson, 38, also shared a photo of herself sporting her baby bump.

"My Baby Love," she wrote in the caption.

