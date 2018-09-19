140,000 buildings without power as deadly Storm Ali buffets Ireland

One person was killed and 140,000 buildings were without power as high winds from Storm Ali buffeted Ireland on Wednesday, according to police and Ireland's electricity provider ESB.

Irish police received reports that a mobile home had blown off a cliff in the village of Claddaghduff in the western county of Galway. The body of a woman in her 50s was later recovered from the beach below, police told CNN.

Flights to and from Dublin Airport on the east coast were badly disrupted, with the majority delayed or canceled.

Storm Ali is the first storm to be named by the UK and Irish meteorological offices this season, arriving in the Irish republic early Wednesday before moving northeast to Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and parts of north Wales.

Irish meteorological service Met Éirann posted satellite images Wednesday showing the strong winds across Ireland.

The UK Met Office said Wednesday that a gust of 91 mph was confirmed at Killowen in Northern Ireland, and called for the public to remain vigilant.

Amber weather warnings were in place across northern and western parts of the UK Wednesday.

Three people died in Ireland last October when the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia hit the country's west coast as a post-tropical storm. Two people were killed when trees fell on their cars, while a third person was killed while clearing a fallen tree with a chainsaw.