Clear

Brooklyn diocese agrees to pay $27.5 million to victims of child sex abuse

The Diocese of Brooklyn and an after-school program will pay a $27.5 million settlement to four men who were...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 6:57 AM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 6:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Diocese of Brooklyn and an after-school program will pay a $27.5 million settlement to four men who were sexually abused as children by a former church worker.

Angelo Serrano entered into an agreement and pleaded guilty to sexually abusing the four young boys between 2003 and 2009 when he was teaching catechism and serving as director of religious education at St. Lucy - St. Patrick Catholic Church in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, court documents said.

Brooklyn

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

The Americas

United States

Belief, religion and spirituality

Buildings and structures

Catholic Church sexual abuse

Catholics and catholicism

Child abuse

Child sexual abuse

Christianity

Churches and cathedrals

Points of interest

Religious buildings

Religious groups

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Population and demographics

The boys were between the ages of 8 and 12 at the time. The abuse took place inside the church, at an after-school program and at Serrano's apartment, which was located in church's old school house, the documents said.

"Some of these boys were in second grade when the abuse started. The abuse continued for months and years. This should never have happened," said Ben Rubinowitz, one of the attorneys for the men.

The settlement, which was announced Tuesday, is believed to be the largest settlement paid in the United States to individual victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

The men, who chose to remain unnamed and are now ages 19 to 21, will each receive $6.8 million, the attorneys said.

"While nothing can undo the terrible abuse and harm inflicted on these boys this settlement is a way of ensuring they get the help they need not just now but for the rest of their lives," Rubinowitz said.

The Diocese of Brooklyn confirmed on Tuesday that it reached a settlement along with "another defendant."

In a statement, the diocese noted that Serrano was a volunteer worker and not an employee of the diocese or the parish.

"We hope this is another step forward in the healing process for these claimants," the Diocese of Brooklyn said in a statement. "The Diocese remains committed to ensuring that its parishes, schools and youth programs remain safe and secure for the young people who are entrusted to our care."

Serrano was arrested in 2009 and pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual conduct. He is serving a 15-year prison sentence, with the earliest possible date of release in July 2022, according to prison records.

The settlement comes less than two weeks after the New York attorney general issued civil subpoenas for all eight Catholic dioceses in the state as part of a civil investigation into how the dioceses and other parts of the church reviewed and potentially covered up allegations of the sexual abuse of minors.

The archdiocese and the other seven dioceses were "ready and eager" to cooperate, said a spokesman.

The attorney general's decision followed the release of a Pennsylvania grand jury report detailing decades of sexual abuse by more than 300 "predator priests" accused of abusing more than 1,000 child victims. That report reignited a firestorm in the global church and has prompted inquiries in other states by church and secular officials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Summertime heat this week, with a pattern change by the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

We're continuing the summer trend here in the valley

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

Image

Community gathers for Wabash Valley National Night Out

Image

Police investigate possible horse neglect case

Image

New details released in Greene County homicide investigation

Image

Brennan Ellis

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands