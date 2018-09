UK police investigate 11 sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein

British police are investigating a total of 11 allegations of sexual assault against a man believed to be disgraced American movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently facing charges of rape and sexual assault in the United States.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it had received allegations of sexual assault from 11 victims in connection to "Operation Kaguyak."

Although the statement did not identify the accused, in accordance with police policy meant to protect suspects who have not been charged, it has been widely reported that Operation Kaguyak is the name of the British investigation into Weinstein. The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed this.

The latest allegation, which was received in August this year, relates to the sexual assault of a woman (identified only as "Victim 11") in an unidentified location in the early 1990s, according to the statement.

Met Police said authorities said they have received 11 allegations in total, many of which date back to the 1990s, though others are as recent as 2014 and 2015.

New allegations

Last month CNN reported that Weinstein is facing new allegations of sex trafficking and rape in the US, after a German actress filed a federal lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that Weinstein raped her during the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

She is suing Weinstein for violation of human trafficking laws, assault, battery and false imprisonment. It is the second sex trafficking case filed against the disgraced media mogul.

Weinstein, who also is facing criminal charges in New York, has denied all allegations of "non-consensual sexual activity."

The former producer has pleaded not guilty to six felony sex crimes in the United States-- two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape, one first-degree criminal sex act charge and one criminal sex act.

The charges against Weinstein came nine months after The New Yorker and The New York Times published accounts from several women accusing him of various forms of sexual misconduct.

Since then, more than 40 women, including actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Company, which has since filed for bankruptcy and been sold off.

The women's accounts -- and the public's willingness to believe them -- emboldened others around the world to stand up to powerful, abusive men in what has come to be known as the #MeToo movement.