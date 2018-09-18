Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Senior FEMA official suspended in relation to Long investigation

A senior official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been suspended without pay related to a Dep...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A senior official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been suspended without pay related to a Department of Homeland Security inspector general investigation into whether FEMA Administrator Brock Long used government vehicles for personal reasons, according to an administration official.

John Veatch was suspended last Friday as the agency was responding to Hurricane Florence, according to Politico, which first reported the suspension. Veatch has been the assistant administrator for FEMA's National Continuity Programs Directorate since May 2017. He was also the chief of the FEMA National Response Coordination Center during the 2017 hurricane season, according to the agency's website.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Brock Long

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Human resources and personnel management

Hurricanes

Investigations

Labor and employment

Natural disasters

Political Figures - US

Severe weather

Tropical storms

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Weather

Hurricane Florence

It wasn't clear how Veatch may have been involved.

FEMA referred CNN to DHS for comment. DHS referred CNN to the DHS inspector general's office. The inspector general's office said in a statement that it does not have "involvement in personnel decisions for DHS components" and referred CNN to FEMA.

Last week, the DHS inspector general confirmed to CNN that it is investigating Long's use of government vehicles. The investigation includes, but may not be limited to, travel using government resources, and that would include the administrator's travel in government vehicles on the taxpayer's dime, the source told CNN. The investigation was first reported by Politico.

Long is driven seven days a week and 24 hours a day -- so any of his movements are in government vehicles. This would include travel to his home in Hickory, North Carolina.

House Oversight Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy asked Long on Monday for information and documents on the administrator's use of government-owned or leased vehicles for personal reasons. The South Carolina Republican also requested information about FEMA employees who were "tasked with accompanying" Long on trips "to or from North Carolina."

Gowdy asked that the information be returned to the committee by Oct. 1.

The investigation was referred to federal prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges should be pursued on the same day Gowdy requested the information from Long, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Long said on Monday that his attention remains on hurricane response.

"I am not focused on this investigation," Long said in a statement. "I am fully focused on those impacted by Hurricane Florence."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

Image

Community gathers for Wabash Valley National Night Out

Image

Police investigate possible horse neglect case

Image

New details released in Greene County homicide investigation

Image

Brennan Ellis

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands