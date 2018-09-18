North Carolina barrier island evacuees can check on their property via new aerial images

New images from NOAA are giving evacuees a chance to check on their property from afar.

NOAA's new "high-definition aerial photos" were taken by planes equipped with cameras taking the images from less than a mile above the devastation. They tell CNN that the images are vital to observing which areas are the hardest hit and where the help needs to go after storms.

"The primary purpose of this imagery is to support emergency response efforts," NOAA spokesperson Keeley Belva told CNN. "Having it available more broadly allows people to check on their property from afar and stay out of harm's way."

Residents can check their imagery by going to NOAA's website here.

The clarity of the images allows residents to not only see if their houses are still standing, but even if there is potential roof damage like missing shingles.

The images also show a vastly changed coastline, with significant beach erosion taking place across many of the barrier islands.

New photos are taken daily, and the images on the website update every 12 hours. NOAA tells CNN that the pre-Florence imagery dates back to 2014.

NOAA has conducted similar aerial surveys in previous hurricanes.