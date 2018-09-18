Clear

North Carolina barrier island evacuees can check on their property via new aerial images

New images from NOAA are giving evacuees a chance to check on their property from afar.NOAA's new "hi...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 7:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New images from NOAA are giving evacuees a chance to check on their property from afar.

NOAA's new "high-definition aerial photos" were taken by planes equipped with cameras taking the images from less than a mile above the devastation. They tell CNN that the images are vital to observing which areas are the hardest hit and where the help needs to go after storms.

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Islands and reefs

Landforms and ecosystems

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

North America

North Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Department of Commerce

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Weather

"The primary purpose of this imagery is to support emergency response efforts," NOAA spokesperson Keeley Belva told CNN. "Having it available more broadly allows people to check on their property from afar and stay out of harm's way."

Residents can check their imagery by going to NOAA's website here.

The clarity of the images allows residents to not only see if their houses are still standing, but even if there is potential roof damage like missing shingles.

The images also show a vastly changed coastline, with significant beach erosion taking place across many of the barrier islands.

New photos are taken daily, and the images on the website update every 12 hours. NOAA tells CNN that the pre-Florence imagery dates back to 2014.

NOAA has conducted similar aerial surveys in previous hurricanes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Image

Brazil theater almost ready to reopen

Image

Brazil housing project wraps up

Image

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

Image

Giving the Gift of Grain

Image

Staying safe in harvest season

Image

Ohio Street sinkhole update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe