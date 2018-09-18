Clear

Cruz: 'if Beto wins, BBQ will be illegal'

Barbecue has once again made its way into national political discourse. This time, lawmakers are not laughin...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 7:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Barbecue has once again made its way into national political discourse. This time, lawmakers are not laughing about the authenticity of the Brooklyn version like they were in March, but instead, the fate of its existence in the Lone Star State.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is locked in a tight fight for his seat with Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, lampooned his opponent in a warning to Texas voters on Twitter Sunday: "if Beto wins, BBQ will be illegal!"

Political Figures - US

Ted Cruz

Non-profit and NGO organizations

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Protests and demonstrations

Continents and regions

North America

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Diet and nutrition

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Food and drink

Food trends

Health and medical

Heidi Cruz

Liberalism

Misc people

Society

Vegetarian and vegan diets

That, according to Cruz, is what is at stake for Texans, who are known for their love of barbecue, in November's election, in which Democrats have the chance to flip a critical Senate seat.

The day before, a Cruz campaign event on Saturday in the town of Columbus was met with tofu-serving protesters from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, prompting a warning from the Republican senator, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

"When I got here someone told me that even PETA was protesting and giving out barbecued tofu, so I got to say, they summed up the entire election: If Texas elects a Democrat, they're going to ban barbecue across the state of Texas," Cruz told supporters, according to the newspaper.

Seizing on the opportunity, Cruz thanked the protesters for bringing the issue to his event. "You want to talk about an issue to mobilize the people, and I'm talking everybody," he said, drawing laughter from attendees.

"So I want to thank PETA, and I do want to tell PETA, you're going to have to disclose to the FEC that by coming and protesting and giving away tofu, that you have given an in-kind contribution to my campaign by demonstrating just how bad things can get," he said, the Statesman reported.

PETA, however, wasn't there to represent O'Rourke's campaign and didn't utter a word about banning meat, according to the newspaper. But their message was still political. One of the protester's signs read: "Republicans eat tofu, too."

In a statement, the animal rights organization said it showed up to protest comments Cruz made a week earlier about how liberals want to change Texas values.

"We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue," Cruz said. "They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair."

Cruz added that his wife, Heidi Cruz, was "a California vegetarian."

"She's wonderful, but I brought her to the great state of Texas," Cruz said.

PETA, however, defended tofu in a statement, announcing they would be protesting Cruz's remarks about liberals' culinary intentions and would be handing out samples of the bean curd, barbecue style, outside Cruz's campaign event.

"Tofu is the most versatile food on the planet, and it's grown right in the Lone Star State," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in the statement. "PETA is confident that once Ted Cruz tastes how delicious tofu can be, he'll want to see it in every Texas pot," the statement said.

Both Cruz and O'Rourke's campaigns did not respond to CNN's request for comment, and it is unclear whether or not Cruz tasted -- let alone enjoyed -- the barbecued tofu in question.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Image

Brazil theater almost ready to reopen

Image

Brazil housing project wraps up

Image

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

Image

Giving the Gift of Grain

Image

Staying safe in harvest season

Image

Ohio Street sinkhole update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe