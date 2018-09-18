Clear

Polish president suggests building 'Fort Trump'

Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested that he would consider naming a permanent US military base in Poland "Fort Trump," should the US establish one.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:22 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a joint news conference to deploy more US troops and military equipment to Poland, even suggesting the US establish a permanent military base and name it "Fort Trump."

"I invite you to post more American military troops in Poland," Duda said, calling a US presence a "guarantor of security."

Duda suggested building a permanent US base in Poland and said he would name it "Fort Trump."

"I firmly believe that this is possible," Duda said, saying it would be both in US and Polish interests.

Trump said he is considering Poland's request to establish a permanent US base in that country, but added that Poland "would pay the United States."

Trump said Duda had offered the US more than $2 billion to set up a base in Poland.

"He would pay the United States, meaning Poland would be paying billions of dollars for a base," Trump said. "We're looking at that more and more from the standpoint of defending really wealthy countries."

"The President offered us much more than $2 billion," Trump said.

