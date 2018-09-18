Clear

Amnesty International says 400 killed in 'escalating violence' in Cameroon's Anglophone regions this year

Around 400 civilians have been killed this year in escalating attacks between armed separatist groups and se...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 6:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Around 400 civilians have been killed this year in escalating attacks between armed separatist groups and security forces in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, Amnesty International said Tuesday.

The human rights organization said it had recorded 260 security incidents, including cases of kidnapping of civilians and violence between Cameroon's soldiers and armed Anglophone separatists, since January.

Africa

Amnesty International

Armed forces

Cameroon

Central Africa

Children

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Human rights

Human rights violations

Infants and toddlers

International relations and national security

Kidnappings and abductions

Military

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Population and demographics

Separatism and secession

Society

Unrest, conflicts and war

Amnesty and pardons

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Amnesty International said it authenticated two videos it received last week showing graphic images of a beheaded Cameroonian security officer. The videos also captured a man who said he belonged to Ambazonia Liberation Forces, a separatist group demanding a secession from the West African country.

CNN has not independently authenticated the videos and is unable to immediately reach Ambazonia Liberation Forces for comment.

Since 2016, at least 160 soldiers have been killed by armed separatists calling for independence from the French-speaking regions of Cameroon, according to Amnesty International.

Separatist fighters unleashed attacks on a group of soldiers in the city of Buea, in southwest Cameroon. in September, Amnesty International said.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire exchanged on the night of the incident.

The "brutal attacks" against civilians and security forces are proof of the "horrific escalation of violence" in Cameroon's volatile Anglophone provinces, Amnesty International said.

"The situation in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon is becoming increasingly desperate with no one spared from the violence which is spiraling out of control," said Samira Daoud, Amnesty International deputy director for West and Central Africa, in a statement

People in Cameroon's two Anglophone provinces, who make up 20% of the country's population, have long had grievances against the largely Francophone central government.

They say they have been marginalized by the country's French-dominated educational and legal systems, which can be traced to Cameroon's post-colonial era.

But tension deteriorated into full blown crisis last year after protests in Anglophone regions turned violent, with some calling for secession.

The Cameroon government has been accused of using its military to crack down on armed separatists and killing English speakers.

Secessionist fighters also stand accused of kidnapping and killing soldiers and civilians.

Amnesty International alleged seven students and a head teacher were kidnapped by armed separatists from their school in the town of Bafut, in the northwest part of Cameroon, in September.

The hostages were "tortured and seriously injured" by their kidnappers before their release, the human rights group said.

"By also attacking and kidnapping students and teachers, we have reasons to believe many other lives of ordinary people are now at risk with the violence carried out by some members of the armed separatists groups. This must immediately stop," Daoud said.

Cameroonians will go to the polls October 7 to elect a new president.

Daoud warned there could be an upsurge in attacks by armed separatists, who he said have threatened to disrupt elections.

He called on the government to "act immediately" while also restoring peace in its English-speaking provinces.

"Violence will only fuel further incidents, crimes and untold suffering. The government must act immediately against this in an attempt to restore peace in the Anglophone regions," Daoud said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Image

Brazil theater almost ready to reopen

Image

Brazil housing project wraps up

Image

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

Image

Giving the Gift of Grain

Image

Staying safe in harvest season

Image

Ohio Street sinkhole update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe