Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Syria inadvertently shot down a Russian military plane, killing 15 people on board, after an Israeli attack on Syrian positions, Moscow says.

-- President Trump's trade war with China is at full tilt as Beijing slaps tariffs on $60 billion in US goods in retaliation for Washington's biggest wave of tariffs yet.

-- Trump ordered the declassification of documents and texts related to the Russia probe, prompting new concerns about the politicization of intelligence materials.

-- Mark Judge, Kavanaugh's former classmate, denies that the Supreme Court nominee engaged in an alleged sexual assault in high school. He does, however, detail school parties and extensive drinking in past writings.

-- Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon had a big night at the Emmys, while performers from "Saturday Night Live" threaded the ceremony together.

-- President Trump will travel Wednesday to areas affected by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas as the region reels from relentless flooding.

-- A Saudi-led coalition said it will investigate an airstrike in Yemen that killed two children last week after CNN provided evidence of the incident.

-- A US sailor was killed in an accident on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, the Navy says.

-- Julie Chen is stepping down from "The Talk" on CBS, one week after her husband, former CBS chief Les Moonves, resigned under pressure.

-- Archaeologists have uncovered a new sphinx in Egypt.