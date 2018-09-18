Clear

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has a book deal

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is writing a book detailing his career in the FBI and his experienc...

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is writing a book detailing his career in the FBI and his experience with President Donald Trump.

The book, titled, "The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump," will share what a news release from publisher St. Martin's Press called "a candid account of [McCabe's] career and an impassioned defense of the FBI's agents, integrity, and independence in protecting America."

"I wrote this book because the president's attacks on me symbolize his destructive effect on the country as a whole." McCabe said in the release. "He is undermining America's safety and security, and eroding public confidence in its institutions."

McCabe's tenure as FBI deputy director was marked by frequent attacks from President Donald Trump with charges that he was biased in favor of Trump's former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign trail, Trump continually pointed to donations to the Virginia state Senate campaign of McCabe's wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, from a political action committee of Democratic then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe as an example of Clinton, who is close friends with McCauliffe, attempting to sway the FBI's investigation into her handling of classified information, despite the fact that those donations came before Andrew McCabe took over as FBI deputy director and would have had any oversight of the Clinton email investigation.

In an interview with CNN, McCabe confirmed that Trump also asked him who he voted for the day after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey and McCabe stepped in as interim FBI director in May 2017, and appeared fixed on his wife's failed campaign.

McCabe's firing stemmed from a Department of Justice report that the former FBI No. 2 official misled Justice Department officials about his authorization of leaks to The Wall Street Journal about the FBI's investigation into the Clinton Foundation. While McCabe denied misleading investigators, he was fired in March less than two days before his 50th birthday, when he planned to retire and could start collecting early retirement benefits.

In the hours after McCabe was ousted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump tweeted, "Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!"

McCabe responded to his firing by calling it "part of this Administration's ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day." He has also disputed the findings of the Justice Department inspector general, telling CNN, "I absolutely never misled the inspector general in any way."

McCabe's book, set for release December 4, will join a list of other titles from former Trump administration officials documenting their experiences working for the President.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who McCabe worked under, released his own memoir, "A Higher Loyalty," in April 2017. The book saw significant sales despite partisan criticism, including tweets from the President criticizing Comey and his book.

