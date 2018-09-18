Clear

Wall Street pay is the highest since the financial crisis

Wall Street pay keeps rising.Including bonuses, the average salary in New York City's securities indu...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wall Street pay keeps rising.

Including bonuses, the average salary in New York City's securities industry jumped by 13% to $422,500 in 2017, according to a report from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

That's the highest figure since 2008 and the third-highest on record, once adjusted for inflation.

"Ten years after Lehman Brothers' collapse it is clear that Wall St. does not need to return to the days of excessive risk-taking to enjoy rising profits," DiNapoli said in a statement.

Bank profits reached a record $60.2 billion last quarter, driven in part by corporate tax cuts, according to FDIC numbers.

Despite healthy profits, DiNapoli's office found that the number of Wall Street jobs dipped slightly in 2017 to 176,900 from 177,000 a year before. That's 6% below the pre-crisis high in 2007.

Wall Street drives a large chunk of the economy in both New York state and New York City.

The industry accounted for a fifth of all private sector wages in the city last year, though it made up less than 5% of overall employment, according to DiNapoli's report.

However, compensation at banks remains a touchy subject.

Bad incentives have been blamed for the flimsy mortgage underwriting standards and risky bets by Wall Street that led to the 2008 crisis. More recently, overly aggressive sales goals were at the heart of the Wells Fargo fake-accounts scandal.

-- CNNMoney's Matt Egan contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flu Shots at Milburn Healthmart Pharmacy

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Amazon considering Greenwood as distribution site after city-council passes tax breaks

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe