Clear

Merriam-Webster adds new words that'll make English teachers cringe (but you'll be perfectly fine with them)

No need to study this month to increase your vocabulary. Merriam-Webster added 840 new words to the dictiona...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 2:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

No need to study this month to increase your vocabulary. Merriam-Webster added 840 new words to the dictionary -- and chances are, you probably know many of them.

A bulk of the new entries are already widely used, but a few additions will horrify old-school grammarians.

Education

Teachers and teaching

"Rando," "adorbs" and "fav" are now sanctioned words. Blended words such as "mocktail" or "hangry" (hungry + angry) have made it in their own right. But possibly the most outlandish is "TL;DR," which is shorthand for "too long; didn't read."

"The addition of new words to a dictionary is a step in the continuous process of recording our ever-expanding language," said Merriam-Webster in a statement. "The dictionary's job is to report that usage as it enters the general vocabulary."

Many of the new words were driven by technological change -- terms like "Instagramming," "airplane mode" and "force quit" will sound familiar to most smartphone users.

Another common theme is food. According to Merriam-Webster, food-related words account for the bulk of foreign words that are accepted into the English language. For example, the dictionary is adding "iftar," which is the sunset meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan, and "gochujang," a type of Korean chili paste.

Food abbreviations are also abundant -- "marg" for margarita, "guac" for guacamole and "avo" for avocado won't help much in Scrabble, but they will make it easier to write a grammatically correct grocery list.

The dictionary updates reflect societal changes and prevalent issues as well. "Self-harm" highlights the prevalence of mental health issues, and "Latinx" gives a gender neutral substitute for Latina or Latino.

TL;DR: You can thank Merriam-Webster for the vocabulary boost.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Amazon considering Greenwood as distribution site after city-council passes tax breaks

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe