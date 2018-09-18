Clear

Grassley says Judiciary Committee hasn't heard back from Kavanaugh accuser

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says he has yet to hear back from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman ...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says he has yet to hear back from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of committing sexual and physical assault while they were both in high school.

Tuesday morning, Grassley told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show that Ford has not accepted his request to appear before the committee.

Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford

Chuck Grassley

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

"We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours, three or four times, by email, and we have not heard from them," Grassley said. "So it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?"

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, announced Monday that the committee would convene again next week for a public hearing. Both Kavanaugh and Ford have indicated a willingness to testify on the alleged incident, and the hearing scheduled for next Monday would give them each the opportunity to do so.

Grassley also said during the interview with Hewitt that the hearing would only consist of the two witnesses.

Ford alleges that while the two were at a party in high school, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom along with his friend Mark Judge, and attempted to remove her clothes. She also says that Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

Kavanaugh and Judge have denied the accusations.

"This is a completely false allegation," Kavanaugh said Monday in a statement. "I have never done anything like what the accuser describes -- to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Amazon considering Greenwood as distribution site after city-council passes tax breaks

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe