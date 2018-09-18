Clear

Middle-aged drinkers more concerned about reputation than health risks, study says

Middle-aged drinkers are more concerned about their embarrassing or childish behavior resulting from drinkin...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Middle-aged drinkers are more concerned about their embarrassing or childish behavior resulting from drinking alcohol than about the health risks associated with it, a new study has found.

Researchers found that people ages 30 to 65 believe drinking is safe as long as they can still meet their responsibilities and their behavior remains socially acceptable.

Health and medical

Alcoholic beverages

Beverages

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Food and drink

Kinds of foods and beverages

The impact of alcohol on health was either "described as a minor concern or not considered at all" by middle-aged people included in the study, which analyzed drinkers in Britain, Australia, Japan and Norway.

The study by researchers at the University of Adelaide analyzed nine previous British studies and four from other countries to build an understanding of why middle-aged people consume alcohol.

It highlighted that middle-aged people drink mainly to relax, to reclaim or enforce their identities and due to gender norms.

Men are more likely to discuss emotional issues if they are drinking beer in a pub, because "the un-masculine work of talking about feelings (is) counterbalanced by the highly masculinised model of drinking," it said.

Women are more likely to be scrutinized over how much they drink than men, the report said, while men are less comfortable deviating from "masculine" drinks such as beer.

To better reach this age group, the authors then recommended public health campaigns switch focus from health issues, and instead show how drinking impacts reputation and leads to immature behavior.

"The principal barrier to reductions in alcohol consumption is not the lack of information about health risks. The drinkers in these studies were aware of public health messages, but drew upon alternative narratives to reframe their behaviours," the authors wrote.

They added that highlighting "the requirement for respectability in drinking" and "the physical limits of ageing bodies," among other concerns, would have more of an impact.

A campaign encouraging middle-aged Brits to have alcohol-free days in order to improve their health was launched last week by Public Health England and the charity Drinkaware.

But the paper highlighted an Australian campaign called "Drink Driving -- Grow Up," which suggested that drunken driving is childish by using child actors in adult roles, as a more effective way of urging middle-aged people to drink less.

"An increasing number of people, particularly middle aged drinkers, are drinking in ways that are putting them at risk of serious and potentially life limiting conditions such as heart disease, liver disease and some types of cancer," said Ben Butler, Drinkaware's director of content and communications.

"As this research shows, many people use social norms to validate how much they drink and gauge their own drinking against how they believe friends or family members drink. However, it's important people are honest with themselves and understand how their drinks might be adding up across the week," he added.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 57% of UK adults drink alcohol on a weekly basis, with people aged between 45 and 64 more likely to be drinkers than any other age group.

High blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, liver damage and some cancers have been linked to alcohol consumption, while a study last month found that alcohol was responsible for nearly 3 million deaths worldwide in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe