Clear

'Teddy Perkins' from 'Atlanta' at the Emmys confuses fans

There was a joke at Monday night's Emmy Awards that you only would have been in on if you are an "Atlanta" f...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 11:31 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 11:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There was a joke at Monday night's Emmy Awards that you only would have been in on if you are an "Atlanta" fan.

Teddy Perkins, the Michael Jackson-esque character played by star Donald Glover on the FX comedy last season, was in the audience at the ceremony, much to the delight of fans.

Arts and entertainment

Atlanta

Awards and prizes

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Donald Glover

Emmy Awards

Entertainment and arts awards

Georgia

North America

Southeastern United States

Television awards

Television programming

The Americas

United States

But there was also some confusion.

Here's the backstory: Glover portrayed the eccentric Perkins, in white face with a high voice, during the sixth episode of the series, sparking buzz among viewers because the dramatic nature of it was a total departure from the show's usual vibe.

Glover was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, and there was some stir on social media when the Perkins character was spotted in a cut-away shot while the category was being announced.

Perkins even hugged the winner, Bill Hader, as he headed to the stage to collect the award for his performance in "Barry."

Emmys 2018: The winners list

It was assumed Glover had dressed in character for a joke.

But minutes later, Glover was there, as himself, with a full beard -- unlike the clean shaven Perkins.

That caused lots of head scratching as to who had come as Perkins.

"If Donald & LaKeith [Stanfield, one of the "Atlanta" costars] we're both at the Emmy's, who tf went as Teddy Perkins," one person tweeted along with a photo which showed Glover, Stanfield, and fellow costar Brian Tyree Henry standing with Perkins.

Can you be nominated for an Emmy for best audience moment at an awards show?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe