Clear

'Captain Marvel' debuts first trailer

The first trailer for Marvel's first female led superhero film has arrived.The teaser for "Captain Ma...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 11:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The first trailer for Marvel's first female led superhero film has arrived.

The teaser for "Captain Marvel," which debuted on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, gave viewers an action-packed look at Brie Larson in the title role. The Oscar winning actress debuted the two-minute sneak peek from The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Gender equality

Marvel Entertainment LLC

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie release dates

Movie revenues

Movies

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

The trailer showed Captain Marvel as she uses her mighty powers, works with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and takes on intergalactic foes.

While Disney's Marvel franchise has had many female heroes, including Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, "Captain Marvel" is the first solo film from the studio to be led by a woman.

Captain Marvel is considered one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, and fans are hoping the film will answer some lingering questions from "Avengers: Infinity War."

Related: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' caps off Marvel's blockbuster year

That film shattered box office records when it opened in April, premiering to the biggest opening in box office history before going on to make more than $2 billion worldwide.

Marvel Studios has so far made more than $17.5 billion globally over the past decade and across 20 films. Every film in the slate has opened at No. 1 at the box office for Disney.

"Captain Marvel" is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film will arrive in theaters on March 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe