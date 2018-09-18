Clear

The holiday season will be so huge it will overwhelm the stores

Retailers are making big hiring plans in anticipation of the holiday shopping rush.Gap said on Monday...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 9:46 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Retailers are making big hiring plans in anticipation of the holiday shopping rush.

Gap said on Monday that it was bringing on 65,000 seasonal workers. Target announced plans for 120,000 workers last week, 20% more than last year, while Macy's said it was hiring 80,000, the same number as last year.

Delivery and logistics companies are also looking for workers to help with shipping: UPS said on Monday that it was hiring 100,000 full and part-time workers, up 5% from last year. FedEx is hiring 55,000.

With unemployment below 4%, wages rising at the fastest rate in almost a decade, and consumers optimistic about the economy, Americans are poised to splurge during the holidays.

"We're currently benefiting from a very strong consumer environment, perhaps the strongest I've seen in my career," Target chief executive Brian Cornell said last month.

Retail sales will reach $720 billion this year, up 4% from last year, estimates retail think tank Coresight Research. Coresight projects online sales to rise close to 16% from a year ago.

More shoppers buying online is creating openings in fulfillment centers, warehouses, and transportation.

Macy's said 23,500 workers, 5,500 more than last year, would be deployed to assist with online shopping.

Target has expanded its ship-from-store and drive-thru pickup capabilities, so it's planning to double the number of workers dedicated to fulfilling digital orders this year.

But finding workers could prove difficult in a tight labor market.

More than 6.9 million jobs were open in July, including 757,000 in retail, according to the Department of Labor Statistics. The number of unfilled retail jobs rose by more than 100,000 over the past year.

That's why Kohl's started hiring holiday workers in June. JCPenney also announced in July that it was hiring 18,000 seasonal workers.

Other retailers are offering flexible hours and perks to attract new workers.

"Retailers will have to offer competitive compensation or other perks to attract the workers needed for this holiday season," said Andrew Challenger, vice president of outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Gap is offering 50% off full-priced Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy merchandise.

Target is offering temporary workers $12 an hour, discounts on fruits, vegetables and clothing lines, and a $500 gift card lottery.

"As the marketplace becomes more competitive, the significant investment we're making in our team...sets Target apart," Stephanie Lundquist, Target's chief human resources officer, said last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe