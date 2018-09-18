Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis to join AC Milan

Bidding to reclaim its position as one of Europe's top clubs, leading Italian team AC Milan has turned to the English Premier League and recruited Ivan Gazidis as its new chief executive officer.

Gazidis is set to begin his new role on December 1, bringing his 10-year association with Arsenal to an end.

AC Milan Business executives Continents and regions Europe Football (Soccer) Italy Labor and employment Serie A Southern Europe Sports and recreation Sports organizations and teams Workers and professionals

The 54-year-old, who was born in South Africa, said it was the "hardest decision of my life" but insisted it was the right time for both parties.

"I know many will think this is a strange time to be leaving but I believe it is the right time for me and for the club. Change and succession is not only inevitable for a club like Arsenal -- it is necessary," said Gazidis.

"I am now looking forward to joining one of the world's other great clubs, and working to restore it to its rightful place in football."

Gazidis was influential in replacing Arsene Wenger with new boss Unai Emery in May, 2018.

More to follow...