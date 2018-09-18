Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Your next car could come with Google's Android

Google will integrate its Android operating system into cars produced by Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, a m...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 4:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google will integrate its Android operating system into cars produced by Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, a move that will put its tech products within easy reach of millions of drivers.

The partnership announced Tuesday will allow the automakers to install Google Maps, Google Play Store and Google Assistant in vehicles starting in 2021.

The carmakers said in a statement that the deal would give customers "one of the most intelligent infotainment systems in the market," and a seamless experience as they move in and out of their vehicles.

Many automakers have been wary of working with tech companies on computer systems that run navigation, entertainment and communication operations in their vehicles, preferring instead to develop their own.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi make up an alliance that sold 10.6 million vehicles last year.

-- This story will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

Image

Sept 17th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's totals

Image

Celebrating the NICU at Union Hospital

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe