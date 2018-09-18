Clear

Best moments from the Emmys

From a surprise marriage proposal to an emotional speech by Betty White, these are the highlights from this year's Emmy Awards.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 3:12 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 3:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There was something old, something new, something borrowed and a few losers blue at Monday's Emmy Awards.

Television's biggest night offered familiar faces, several wins by newcomers and even a marriage proposal.

Drama series "Game of Thrones" was back with a vengeance, winning the night's top prize for outstanding drama series.

It was a good night to be a freshman, at least in the comedy categories as several early awards were won by new shows.

Henry Winkler and Bill Hader won for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series respectively for HBO new series "Barry."

Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" earned an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series win for star Rachel Brosnahan and the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy for Alex Borstein.

Brosnahan used her acceptance speech to urge people to vote.

"One of the things I love most about this show is it's about a woman who's finding her voice anew," she said. "It's something that's happening all over the country right now. One of the ways you can [find your voice] is to vote. If you haven't already registered, do it on your cellphone right now."

The series also won outstanding comedy series and back-to-back trophies for Amy Sherman-Palladino, who took home wins for both outstanding writer and director for a comedy series.

"My panic room is going to be so pretty," she joked.

Familiar favorite "Saturday Night Live" won for outstanding variety sketch series. With 82 nominations, show creator Lorne Michaels is the most-nominated individual in the history of the Emmys.

"In 1975 when we started, there were a lot of articles for most of that decade about how the networks wouldn't be here much longer," Michaels said. "And here we are, it's 2018 and we're the Emmys and we're on NBC."

Matthew Rhys of "The Americans" won outstanding lead actor in a drama series, and Claire Foy won outstanding lead actress in a drama for "The Crown."

With its whopping 112 nominations, there were lots of eyes on "The Crown's" home, streaming giant Netflix.

Emmys co-host Michael Che got in a zinger talking about all the money Netflix has been spending on new projects and deals.

"Netflix is like that Instagram model who's always in Dubai," he said. "It's like 'what do you really do?'"

But one of the biggest moments of the night was more about a ring than a statue.

Academy Awards director Glenn Weiss took the stage to accept the Emmy Award for his work and used the spotlight to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

Glenn Weiss wins best Emmy moment with live proposal

"Jan, you are the sunshine in my life," he said. "And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

The moment gave us the very meme-worthy moment of "SNL" star Leslie Jones's response.

For the record Svendsen said, yes.

