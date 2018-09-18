Clear

Philippines typhoon: Rescuers race to find landslide survivors

Rescue workers in the Philippines are continuing to dig by hand in an attempt to locate survivors of a massi...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 3:05 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 3:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rescue workers in the Philippines are continuing to dig by hand in an attempt to locate survivors of a massive landslide in the north of the country that came in the wake of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

Tuesday marked three days since the partial collapse of a mountainside in the Cordillera region of northern Luzon released tonnes of mud and rocks onto the mining town of Itogon, destroying hundreds of homes and burying dozens.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

Landslides

Natural disasters

Philippines

Rescue operations

Severe weather

Southeast Asia

Tropical storms

Typhoons

Weather

So far 14 bodies have been recovered from the site, some buried by the mud, others thrown from their homes during the landslide. Three people have been rescued from under the rubble alive.

Rescue efforts are now centering on a partially submerged forming miners' bunkhouse, believed to have been used by families as a storm shelter during the typhoon.

Unable to bring in heavy machinery due to the terrain, teams are having to work with shovels in what has become a difficult, grueling search.

"The national police came to warn the people. They thought it was safe here in the bunkhouse, so the people came right here to stay for safety reasons," said Rodel Olina, who works as a miner and is now helping with the rescue effort.

"Some of my cousins are there -- we don't know. So we continue to recover them," said Olina.

Initially the recovered bodies had been carried up the hill in a two-hour hike, but rescuers have now devised a rope system, enabling them to pull the remains of those found up to where family members are waiting for news. Medical personnel are also on hand in the event survivors are found.

Storm toll rises

On Tuesday presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that, across Luzon -- the largest and most populous island in the Philippines -- 63 people had died, 42 were injured and 49 still missing as a result of Mangkhut's destructive streak across the country.

In Itogon, family members and officials continue to hold out hope that survivors will be located.

Workers from the mining community have joined forces with government rescuers to redouble efforts to locate those still missing and believed trapped.

"This is the first time I've seen this kind of landslide. It's massive, and almost everyone is affected. Even the miners are helping the rescuers, the police -- everyone is giving their best," one rescuer said.

On Monday, as rescuers scrambled to find the missing, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu ordered a stop to all small-scale mining operations in the Cordillera region, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would visit the province of Isabela later today, Roque said. Isabela itself didn't suffer any casualties but was heavily damaged.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

Image

Sept 17th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's totals

Image

Celebrating the NICU at Union Hospital

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe