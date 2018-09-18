Clear

Texas to remove Helen Keller from curriculum

Texas students may no longer have to learn about Hillary Clinton, Barry Goldwater and Helen Keller in social studies class. Dallas Morning News reporter Lauren McGaughy explains why.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 12:59 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 1:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Texas students may no longer have to learn about Hillary Clinton, Barry Goldwater and Helen Keller in social studies class.

Texas wants to delete some content from the required curriculum so that teachers can take deeper dives into certain topics, rather than emphasizing such things as the memorization of dates, Donna Bahorich, chairperson of the Texas State Board of Education said in a statement Monday.

Officials said teachers can still talk about the excised historical figures -- but it will not be mandatory. There won't be new textbooks under the plan, so the "cut" figures will remain on paper.

Bahorich said that the board realizes people will disagree on who is essential to include in the required curriculum.

"Texas simply has too many learning standards, required to be taught and assessed on state assessments, for educators to cover in a year," she said.

The board made a preliminary decision Friday to "streamline" the curriculum for its 5.4 million students, acting upon recommendations from volunteer work groups. It will take a final vote in November.

The working groups looked at historical figures and scored them on a point system, with factors including diverse perspectives, whether they were part of a watershed moment and the impact on or for underrepresented groups.

Clinton scored a five; Keller, an advocate for the deaf and blind, a seven; and Goldwater, the 1964 Republican presidential candidate, received no points.

Evangelist Billy Graham scored a 4 on the scale, and an earlier working group recommended he be removed from the curriculum. But he was back in the final recommendation.

The preliminary vote did bring some criticism.

"If Helen Keller was an important historical figure when I was in school (and she was), then she still is today," Texas state Rep. Chris Turner tweeted Friday. "@HillaryClinton is the 1st and only woman to be the presidential nominee of a major party in U.S. history. Enough said."

What is perhaps the most famous landmark in Texas also came up for discussion. The school board rejected an advisory board's recommendation that the word "heroic" not be used to describe the defenders of the Alamo against the Mexican army in 1836. The board did give final approval on a new Mexican-American studies course.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

Image

Sept 17th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's totals

Image

Celebrating the NICU at Union Hospital

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe