'Game of Thrones' reclaims best drama award at Emmy Awards

"Game of Thrones" reigns again.The HBO fantasy series picked up the award for best drama, besting sti...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 12:52 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 12:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Game of Thrones" reigns again.

The HBO fantasy series picked up the award for best drama, besting stiff competition that included last year's winner, "The Handmaid's Tale."

"Thrones" came into Monday night hoping to regain some momentum it lost after sitting out last year's ceremony. With it's success in the drama category, it was a mission accomplished.

"Game of Thrones" won a total three awards, including top drama, supporting actor for Peter Dinklage and visual effects.

"The Handmaid's Tale" and "'Game of Thrones" had been considered the top contenders going into television's biggest night.

"The Handmaid's Tale" had a spectacularly strong second season working in its favor, as well as a troubling timely theme that has resonated with critics and viewers alike.

Some wondered whether "Game of Thrones" would come storming back after its sabbatical and reclaim the award after winning the top prize in both 2015 and 2016.

It's first win in the category came as an upset to some as "Mad Men" had been expected to win for its final season. The question now is whether "The Handmaid's Tale," if nominated next year, or another show will do the same to "Game of Thrones."

Other nominees in the best drama category included "Game of Thrones," "Westworld," "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "The Americans," and "This Is Us."

