Clear

Syrian regime accidentally shoots down Russian military plane

A Russian maritime patrol aircraft with multiple personnel on board was inadvertently shot down by Syrian re...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 9:01 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 9:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Russian maritime patrol aircraft with multiple personnel on board was inadvertently shot down by Syrian regime anti-aircraft artillery on Monday after the Syrians came under attack by Israeli missiles, according to a US official with knowledge of the incident

The US official said the regime was actually trying to stop a barrage of Israeli missiles. A second official confirmed that Israel was responsible for the missile strikes on the Syrian regime.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft accidents

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Russia

Syria

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Israel

Military

Military aircraft

Military weapons

Syria conflict

Unrest, conflicts and war

Weapons and arms

The Russian state news agency TASS reported that a Russian IL-20 military aircraft with 14 personnel on board disappeared over the Mediterranean on Monday. According to TASS, the ministry of defense specified that "the mark of IL-20 went off the radars disappeared during the attack of four Israeli F-16 aircraft on Syrian targets in the province of Latakia."

The Israelis had fired multiple missiles against targets in the coastal area of Latakia where Russian has based much of its military presence, including aircraft. In an attempt to strike back against the Israelis, the Syrians launched extensive anti-aircraft fire, the official said and the Russian aircraft was hit.

The US found out about the incident because Syrian forces broadcast an emergency search and rescue radio call on an international frequency. The US then got a direct message from another country about the type of aircraft and circumstances of the incident. The official would not identify that country, but it is likely that Russia is the only nation that would know exactly what type of aircraft was shot down.

A spokesman for the Pentagon told CNN that the missiles were not fired by the US military but would not speak as to who was behind the strikes. An Israel Defense Forces spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

The aircraft was shot down by an anti-aircraft system the Russians sold to the Syrians several years ago, the official said. The Syrian air defense network in western Syria is very densely populated with anti-aircraft missile and radar systems.

In February, the two-man crew of an Israeli F-16 ejected from their aircraft when a missile exploded near them, damaging their aircraft as they finished conducting a mission against Syrian forces.

An Israeli defense official told CNN earlier this month that Israel has struck Syria 200 times in the past 18 months to prevent the deployment of Iranian weapons in the region.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's totals

Image

Celebrating the NICU at Union Hospital

Image

Indiana drops to 12 in obesity rankings

Image

Shredding day at First Financial Bank

Image

Casey-Westfield set to approve SRO

Image

Wabash Valley superintendent trains to be an SRO

Image

4th and Ohio should reopen Wednesday after sinkhole

Image

People protest Harrison College after closure

Image

Ivy Tech reaches out to help Harrison College students

Image

Local group holds Walk to Remember

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe