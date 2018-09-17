Emmy nominations 2018: Did your favorite show make the cut?

Nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning and there are some familiar contenders.

"Game of Thrones" is back and led the nominations with 22 nods, including outstanding drama against last year's winner, "The Handmaid's Tale." "The Americans," "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "This Is Us" and "Westworld" will also compete for top drama.

Elisabeth Moss was nominated for lead actress in a drama for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale," as were "The Crown's" Claire Foy, Keri Russell in "The Americans," Sandra Oh in "Killing Eve," "Westworld's" Evan Rachel Wood and "Orphan Black's" Tatiana Maslany.

"Ozark's" Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us," Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in "Westworld" and Matthew Rhys in "The Americans" are vying for best actor in a drama series.

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" landed 16 nominations. The show is in the running for outstanding comedy, along with "Barry," "Black-ish," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "GLOW," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Silicon Valley" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Glover was also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy, along with Anthony Anderson for "Black-ish," Ted Danson for "The Good Place," Larry David for "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Bill Hader for "Barry" and William H. Macy for "Shameless."

The contenders for outstanding lead actress in a comedy are Pamela Adlon for "Better Things," Rachel Brosnahan for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Allison Janney for "Mom," Issa Rae for "Insecure," Tracee Ellis Ross for "Black-ish" and Lily Tomlin for "Grace and Frankie."

The nods for Glover, Anderson, Brown, Wright, Rae, Ross and Oh -- who made history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated as lead actress in a drama -- factored into a quarter of the nominees in acting categories being people of color.

Netflix also made a bit of history.

The streaming giant dethroned HBO for most nominations, a title the cable network had held for almost two decades.

Netflix had 112 nominations to HBO's 108. (CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.)

Here's a list of the nominees announced Thursday:

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Outstanding reality/competition series

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding variety sketch series

"At Home with Amy Sedaris"

"Drunk History"

"I Love You, America"

"Portlandia"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Tracey Ullman's Show"

Outstanding variety talk series

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding limited Series

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

Outstanding comedy series

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Outstanding drama series

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"The Americans"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

A complete list of nominees can be found at Emmys.com.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast September 17 on NBC.

CNN's Brian Lowry contributed to this report.