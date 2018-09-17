President Donald Trump is ordering the declassification of various documents and text messages that both the House Intelligence and House Oversight committees have requested.
The documents and text messages that will be declassified include items relating the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on Carter Page and the Russia investigation, according to a statement Monday from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.
Carter Page
Continents and regions
Donald Trump
Eastern Europe
Electronic communications surveillance
Espionage
Europe
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
International relations and national security
Investigations
Misc people
National security
Political Figures - US
Politics
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
US federal government
White House
Sanders added that Trump has also instructed the Justice Department "to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Related Content
- Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant
- FBI releases Carter Page surveillance warrant documents
- Carter Page says FISA warrant accusations 'so ridiculous' and 'misleading'
- Who is Carter Page?
- Everything you need to know about Carter Page, FISA and Donald Trump
- Trump Organization gave Russia-related documents to Mueller, Capitol Hill
- Trump will not declassify Dem memo
- Trump will not declassify Dem memo
- Schiff: Just part of dossier used for Page warrant
- Former Trump advisor Carter Page wants to join government's suit against AT&T, Time Warner deal