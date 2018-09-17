Clear

How you can help Typhoon Mangkhut recovery efforts

Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Typhoon Ompong, has cut a swath of destruction across Guam, the Marshall ...

Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Typhoon Ompong, has cut a swath of destruction across Guam, the Marshall Islands, the Philippines and China.

Aid groups are responding. You can support their efforts by clicking on the "Take Action" button below.

The typhoon became the most powerful storm of 2018 just before slamming into the Philippines, with catastrophic results. More than 50 people have died and dozens are still missing, primarily in the north of the country where massive landslides destroyed hundreds of homes.

By late Sunday, Maghkut had plowed across the South China Sea and made landfall in China's Guangdong province. It has ripped off roofs and shattered windows in Hong Kong, injuring almost 400 people.

More than 3 million residents have evacuated towns and cities in Mangkhut's path as the storm slowly heads inland.

