Clear

Turkey and Russia to create buffer zone in rebel-held Syrian province

Russia and Turkey have agreed to create a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib province, potentially thwartin...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 6:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 6:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Russia and Turkey have agreed to create a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib province, potentially thwarting a large-scale military operation and impending humanitarian disaster in the country's last rebel stronghold.

Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at talks in Sochi on Monday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the creation of a 15-20 kilometer (approximately 9-12 miles) demilitarized zone will prevent a "humanitarian crisis" in the northwestern province.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Disaster relief

Eastern Europe

Europe

Idlib

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military operations

Russia

Syria

Turkey

Unrest, conflicts and war

Rebellions and insurgencies

Syria conflict

All heavy military equipment tanks, ground-to-air missiles and mortars of all the opposition groups will be removed by October 10, the leaders said. The zone, which will be patrolled by Turkish and Russian military units, will become operational from October 15.

Erdogan described the agreement as a "solution" to the issues in the region.

"Russia and Turkey will both have coordinated patrol activities on both sides of the border at the demilitarized zone," Erdogan said.

"With this agreement, I believe that we will prevent a big humanitarian crisis in Idlib," Erdogan added.

In recent weeks, Syrian and Russian planes have conducted scores of airstrikes in Idlib in the run-up to an anticipated offensive by Russian-backed Syrian forces to retake the last part of the country under armed opposition.

In a report Friday, Amnesty International accused the Syrian government of using outlawed cluster weapons and unguided barrel bombs in the attacks against the opposition groups.

Armed groups in Idlib province -- increasingly dominated by Islamist extremists -- have since early August been arresting people who promote and pursue reconciliation and surrender agreements with the Syrian regime, according to statements from members of the opposition, the armed groups themselves and an Idlib-based activist who talked to CNN last week.

Last week, UN officials said that more than 30,000 people fled the province in anticipation of the government offensive.

The Russian Defence Ministry ruled out new military operations in Idlib province on Monday, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

According to the report, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was asked by a journalist if no more military operations were planned to be held in Idlib, to which he replied "yes".

Shoigu reportedly added: "In the hours to come, we plan to make final agreements with them (the Turkish side) on the remaining provisions, which are stipulated in this document."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds Walk to Remember

Image

Fail Fest

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Walnut Prairie Wildside hosts buy, sell and trade event

Image

O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community

Image

Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County

Image

OFFICIALS: Horse found in poor condition in Sullivan County, investigation underway

Image

Power of the Purse at the Sycamore Winery Sept 19th, 3-5pm

Image

Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park

Image

Officials working to identify fatal crash victim

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe