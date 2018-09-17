Clear

Michael Flynn set to be sentenced after midterms

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is ready to be sentenced, prosecutors and his defense team to...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 6:49 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 6:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is ready to be sentenced, prosecutors and his defense team told a federal judge Monday. Flynn's sentencing had been delayed four times since he pleaded guilty to lying to investigators last December.

The change, indicated in a court filing, suggests that Flynn's cooperation with the Mueller investigation will end soon.

2016 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Law and legal system

Michael T. Flynn

Midterm elections

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

The legal teams have asked federal Judge Emmet Sullivan to set Flynn's sentencing for the end of November, well after the midterm elections.

Until three days ago, Flynn was the highest-ranking Trump associate cooperating with the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and its aftermath. On Friday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to two federal charges in DC District Court. He agreed to fully cooperate with Mueller as well.

Flynn cut a deal year, sidestepping additional, potentially more serious charges. Flynn admitted to lying about his communications with the Russian ambassador during Trump's presidential transition. He also said he had lied to the Justice Department in 2017 about doing consulting work for the Republic of Turkey, according to his court filings.

Though his plea avoided describing his work in the White House, Flynn is thought to be central to Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice in dealing with top Justice Department officials in the early days of his presidential administration, especially former FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired. Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee last year that Trump asked him to drop an investigation into Flynn during an Oval Office meeting not long after Flynn resigned as national security adviser.

Flynn was also expected to corroborate details for investigators about other Trump campaign officials' interests in Russian policy pushes during the campaign and transition.

According to a statement filed in court, Flynn conducted several calls with senior officials on the Trump transition team about his discussions with then-ambassador Sergey Kislyak related to US sanctions of Russia.

Since December 1, 2017, Flynn was required to cooperate with Mueller's office "fully, truthfully, completely and forthrightly," including speaking to law enforcement officials about what he knows and testifying before any grand juries and trials if needed.

Manafort's cooperation agreement follows similar terms on most items. Yet Flynn's agreement with prosecutors appears to have a natural end with sentencing. Manafort's cooperation obligations do not end once he's sentenced, prosecutors said last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana drops to 12 in obesity rankings

Image

Shredding day at First Financial Bank

Image

Casey-Westfield set to approve SRO

Image

Wabash Valley superintendent trains to be an SRO

Image

4th and Ohio should reopen Wednesday after sinkhole

Image

People protest Harrison College after closure

Image

Ivy Tech reaches out to help Harrison College students

Image

Local group holds Walk to Remember

Image

Fail Fest

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe