Timeline: How the Kavanaugh accusations have unfolded

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said on Monday he would be willing to speak with US senators to refute an allegation of physical and sexual assault shortly after his accuser said through her attorney that she would be willing to tell her side of the story in testimony before Congress.

The fast-developing story has set Kavanaugh's nomination on an uncertain course, just days ahead of a scheduled committee vote.

Brett Kavanaugh Dianne Feinstein Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government organizations - US Political Figures - US Politics US Congress US federal court system US federal government US Senate US Supreme Court White House

Here's everything we know about how the nomination arrived at this point: