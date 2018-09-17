Clear

China says Sweden violated tourists' human rights

A disagreement between a group of Chinese tourists and a hostel in the Swedish capital has escalated into a ...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 12:44 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A disagreement between a group of Chinese tourists and a hostel in the Swedish capital has escalated into a diplomatic spat, with China accusing Sweden of violating the visitors' human rights.

According to media reports, the family arrived at a hostel in Stockholm at around 2 a.m. on September 2 with a reservation for the next night.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

East Asia

Embassies and consulates

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations

International relations and national security

Law enforcement

Northern Europe

Policing and police forces

State departments and diplomatic services

Stockholm

Sweden

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Informed that they could not check in yet, they said they would wait in the lobby, but the police were later summoned, resulting in their removal from the hostel. It is currently unclear why the police were called.

"In the early morning of September 2, three Chinese tourists, including two elderly, were brutally treated by local police on the outskirts of Stockholm," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday, adding that China was calling for a "thorough investigation into the incident" but had so far received no information from the Swedish side.

"This is not in line with diplomatic and international common practices," Geng said. "We urge the Swedish side to attach importance to the Chinese side's concern and take concrete measures to guarantee Chinese tourists' safety and legitimate rights."

Footage of the incident appeared to show three distressed people, including one man and one woman, sitting or lying on the pavement with several police officers looking on.

"See, we are here and people are sick," says the man in English, pointing to a person lying on the ground. "Who can help them?"

The appeal from the Chinese Foreign Ministry came two days after the Chinese Embassy in Sweden issued a strongly worded condemnation of the behavior of the Swedish police, arguing that "what the police had done severely endangered the life and violated the basic human rights of the Chinese citizens."

The embassy also called for an urgent response to Chinese requests for "punishment, apology and compensation."

The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to CNN that the Chinese authorities had raised the matter both in Stockholm and with the Swedish Embassy in Beijing.

In a statement, the Swedish Public Prosecution Office said that a decision had been made on September 7 that "no criminal offense has been committed by the police" and therefore no investigation would be opened.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
A few clouds to start the work week off.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds Walk to Remember

Image

Fail Fest

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Walnut Prairie Wildside hosts buy, sell and trade event

Image

O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community

Image

Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County

Image

OFFICIALS: Horse found in poor condition in Sullivan County, investigation underway

Image

Power of the Purse at the Sycamore Winery Sept 19th, 3-5pm

Image

Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park

Image

Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile marker thr

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe